Position: Belgian Finance Minister

Incumbent: Steven Vanackere

Date of birth: Feb. 4, 1964

Term: Finance minister since December 2011

Key Facts:

-- Vanackere was Belgian foreign minister from November 2009 until he became finance minister in December 2011. Before that he held the public affairs portfolio in the government of Herman Van Rompuy, now European Council president. He entered the parliament of the French-speaking Flanders region in 2004.

-- He studied law, economics and politics at the University of Leuven and briefly worked at Kredietbank, the predecessor of KBC Group, before becoming a political adviser in 1988 to Van Rompuy, who was then head of the Flemish Christian Democrats.

-- Vanackere, who is of Flemish origin, moved into public administration, becoming general director of the port of Brussels in 1993 and deputy director of the Brussels public transport company from 2000 until 2005.

-- His father, Leo, briefly served as governor of the province of West Flanders.

-- Vanackere is married without children. He says on his personal website that he has little time outside politics, but has a passion for wine and hopes to write a novel one day. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by David Cutler)