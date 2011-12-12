Position: Belgian Finance Minister
Incumbent: Steven Vanackere
Date of birth: Feb. 4, 1964
Term: Finance minister since December 2011
Key Facts:
-- Vanackere was Belgian foreign minister from November 2009
until he became finance minister in December 2011. Before that
he held the public affairs portfolio in the government of Herman
Van Rompuy, now European Council president. He entered the
parliament of the French-speaking Flanders region in 2004.
-- He studied law, economics and politics at the University
of Leuven and briefly worked at Kredietbank, the predecessor of
KBC Group, before becoming a political adviser in 1988
to Van Rompuy, who was then head of the Flemish Christian
Democrats.
-- Vanackere, who is of Flemish origin, moved into public
administration, becoming general director of the port of
Brussels in 1993 and deputy director of the Brussels public
transport company from 2000 until 2005.
-- His father, Leo, briefly served as governor of the
province of West Flanders.
-- Vanackere is married without children. He says on his
personal website that he has little time outside politics, but
has a passion for wine and hopes to write a novel one day.
