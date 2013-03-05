BRUSSELS, March 5 University lecturer Koen Geens was appointed Belgium's new finance minister by the country's Flemish Christian Democrats, a spokesman for the royal palace said on Tuesday.

Geens, a professor of company law at the University of Leuven and former chief of staff to the Prime Minister of the Flanders region, succeeds Steven Vanackere, who stepped down earlier on Tuesday over a banking dispute. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)