* Other credit rating agencies have negative outlook
* Belgium's 2012 deficit remained within EU limits
* Belgium aims for balanced budget by 2015
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 Credit ratings agency Fitch has
revised its outlook for Belgium's sovereign debt to stable from
negative, maintaining its rating at AA, two notches below the
top rating.
Fitch said on Wednesday that the move reflected the budget
consolidation work done by the Belgian federal government.
"Fitch assumes the Belgian authorities will maintain a tight
fiscal stance through the period leading up to the national and
regional elections in mid-2014," the agency said in a statement.
The country suffered downgrades in late 2011, when Belgium's
political parties were locked in talks to form a federal
government for 541 days and markets were concerned about the
sustainability of its sovereign debt which is nearly as high as
its annual economic output.
Belgium said earlier in January that its 2012 deficit was
2.96 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), above the 2.8
percent target it had initially set for the year but within the
3 percent mandated by European Union rules.
The country made savings of 14.5 billion euros ($19.3
billion) to bring the deficit down from 3.7 percent of GDP in
2011, and aims to reduce the deficit further to 2.15 percent of
GDP this year with a 3.4 billion euro package.
Belgium, which is the euro zone's sixth largest economy,
plans a balanced budget by 2015.
Its central bank forecasts the economy to stagnate in 2013,
with Fitch expecting slight growth of 0.2 percent.
The country's debt level increased to 99.7 percent of GDP in
2012, the budget ministry said, up from 97.8 percent in 2011.
Fitch said it expected the public debt-to-GDP ratio to
decline to 79 percent by 2021 adding that debt dynamics were
relatively robust.
Worries over Belgium's sovereign debt have subsided and the
country has seen its borrowing costs over 10 years decline to
record lows of 2.252 percent in November 2012 from close to 6
percent in late 2011.
Standard & Poor's also has a AA rating on Belgium but with a
negative outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country
one notch lower at Aa3 with a negative outlook.
Belgium's finance ministry had no immediate comment on
Fitch's decision.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Ron Askew)