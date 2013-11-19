* Want to head Belgian government from 2014
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 Belgium's Flemish separatist
party, tipped by polls for success in elections next May, is
preparing for a part in government with a programme of income
tax cuts to please its well-off heartlands.
The Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (New Flemish Alliance or N-VA),
which advocates more powers for the Dutch-speaking region of
Flanders and a steady hollowing out of the federal Belgian
state, became Belgium's biggest party in 2010.
Belgium's division is as much economic as linguistic. In
French-speaking Wallonia the unemployment rate is about twice
the level of northern Flanders, where many voters feel they are
subsidising left-wing policies of Belgium's south.
"Federal elections are on the 25th of May, on the 26th of
May we want to work on a government of socio-economic reform,"
Ben Weyts, vice president of the N-VA, told Reuters.
Weyts said Belgium would have to cut income taxes, which are
among the highest in the OECD grouping of industrial countries,
and rein in government spending to reduce Belgium's sovereign
debt of about 100 percent of annual economic output.
Belgium's regions already have considerable powers in areas
such as foreign trade, public works and agriculture.
A government with the N-VA would transfer even more power
to the regions, Weyts added.
"The goal of our confederalism and nationalism is to give
the Flemish voters the policies they have been voting for so
long," he said.
The N-VA did not join the current government of
French-speaking socialist Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, which was
formed after record-breaking coalition talks which lasted 541
days.
Weyts said that because regional elections fell on the same
day as the federal vote, alliances made in the formation of the
Flemish government could be carried forward to the federal
level, expediting federal coalition talks.
The N-VA, which is already part of the Flemish government,
would seek to be constructive in these talks, he added.
"Our plans are an ideal, it's not a case of 'take it or
leave it', we want to talk and negotiate about them," Weyts
said.
Commentators have said that the N-VA would not be keen to
put forward a prime ministerial candidate, as it would mean
heading the state they so oppose. But Weyts said he saw no
problem in doing so next year.
"Will we fill the post of prime minister? Why not? I think
the N-VA would have several competent candidates," he said.
