* Belgium has some 5,000 "fritkot" fries shacks
* 95 pct of Belgians visit a fries stand at least once a
year
* Flanders region has already recognised fries
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 There are few things people
agree on in linguistically divided Belgium, but an effort to get
Belgian potato fries recognised as global cultural heritage and
put it on a par with Peking opera and the Argentinian tango may
get unequivocal support.
Belgian fries are traditionally sold, in a paper cone, in a
"fritkot", generally a shack or trailer.
There are some 5,000 of these in Belgium, making them 10
times more common, per capita, than McDonald's
restaurants in the United States.
To become recognised by the United Nations' cultural arm
UNESCO, they need to be endorsed by a minister of culture, and
Belgium has three of them.
The government of the Dutch speaking region of Flanders
recognised Belgian fries as an integral part of national culture
this year, and the French- and German-speaking communities are
expected to debate the issue next year.
UNAFRI, the national association of fritkot owners, which
started the drive, says the unpolished establishments are
uniquely Belgian, combining the country's embrace of chaos with
a dislike of corporate uniformity.
"A cone of potato chips is Belgium in miniature. What's
astounding is that this way of thinking is the same,
notwithstanding the different communities and regions," said
spokesman Bernard Lefevre.
Many tourists join the locals in the long queues at popular
Brussels fritkots such as Frit Flagey and Maison Antoine.
"Before I came here, one of the only things I knew about
Belgium was that they liked their fries, so I think they are
pretty much there already," said Rachael Webb, a visitor from
Ottawa, Canada, holding a cone of fries.
UNESCO has a list of 314 items of intangible cultural
heritage worthy of preservation, ranging from Turkish coffee to
the polyphonic singing of the Aka pygmies of the Central African
Republic.
Potatoes reached Belgium in the 16th century, but it was not
until the 19th century that they were widely sold chipped and
fried as a meal in themselves. UNAFRI says 95 percent of
Belgians visit a fritkot at least once a year.
(Additional reporting by Miranda Alexander-Webber; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop and Kevin Liffey)