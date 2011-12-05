* Belgium govt forms record 540 days after election
* Budget may need to be revised as growth slows
* Flemish sceptical about French-speaking Socialist leader
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 Belgium finally secured a
government on Monday after record-long talks to form a coalition
that promises the most profound state reform in decades and a
commitment to restore the country's finances.
The new six-party coalition has a mammoth 180-page deal to
enact having already lost a year and a half of a four-year term.
The government must satisfy demands of the Dutch-speaking
Flemish majority for devolution of further powers to Belgium's
regions, and may have to redraw a budget that economists say is
based on too optimistic a growth forecast.
That will be no easy matter. Budget talks themselves dragged
on for six weeks and only concluded at the end of an 18-hour
session after Standard & Poor's had cut Belgium's credit rating
to AA from AA+.
The new government will be headed by French-speaking
Socialist leader Elio Di Rupo. It retained many of the ministers
from the caretaker government of acting prime minister Yves
Leterme, albeit in different roles.
Flemish Christian Democrat Steven Vanackere becomes finance
minister and francophone Liberal Didier Reynders foreign
minister, a straight job switch. The cabinet will be sworn in on
Tuesday afternoon, the palace said.
Di Rupo will be the first native French-speaking prime
minister of Belgium since 1979 and the first from the region of
Wallonia since 1974, as well as the first son of immigrants and
the first openly gay person to be premier of the country.
The more right-leaning Flemish electorate has already
expressed concern about being led by a French-speaking Socialist
-- and what is more one whose command of Dutch is limited.
FLEMISH SCEPTICISM, BUDGET RISK
A poll in Le Soir showed just 29 percent of Flemish people
have confidence in Di Rupo, although his support in
French-speaking Wallonia was 69 percent.
N-VA, a party that wants Flanders to break free from
Belgium, has 35 percent of support among Flemish voters.
Talks including N-VA were deadlocked for months, prompting
speculation that 181-year-old Belgium could break apart.
The N-VA's eventual exit opened the door for a deal
resolving electoral boundaries around the capital Brussels,
devolution of more powers to the regions and financial
transfers, issues over which Belgium's linguistic groups have
argued for years.
Belgium also has a budget battle on its hands and might be
forced to toughen austerity measures that already drew 50,000
protesters onto the streets last Friday.
Belgium has found itself in an uncomfortable middle ground
between triple-A rated euro zone countries and those at the
periphery of the single currency bloc whose sovereign debt has
been sharply sold off since the start of last year.
Belgium's public sector debt totalled 96 percent of gross
domestic product last year, putting it behind only Greece and
Italy in the euro zone and on a par with Ireland.
It has also been saddled with providing the bulk of state
guarantees to bailed out Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia
.
Belgian 10-year yields shot up to almost 6 percent at the
end of October, just below the level that prompted bailouts in
fellow euro zone members, with a spread over German bunds, a
sign of the perceived risk, of 3.72 percentage points.
Belgian yields have fallen sharply since then, and by far
more than among euro zone peers, to below 4.4 percent for
10-year debt, with a spread now tighter than 220 basis points.
Despite the formation of a government and a deal to bring
the deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent next year, risks
remain. Many economists say Belgium is unlikely to achieve the
0.8 percent economic growth on which the budget is based.
Standard & Poor's, when downgrading Belgium at the end of
November, said there was an increased likelihood that Belgium's
financial sector would need further support and that this was
likely to weigh on the already swollen public sector debt.
It added that political uncertainty was undermining
Belgium's creditworthiness.