BRUSSELS Oct 7 French-speaking liberal Charles
Michel was on course on Tuesday to become Belgium's youngest
prime minister after the future ruling coalition concluded
marathon talks to settle the budget.
Michel, 38, could be sworn in as early as next week after
the four centre-right parties seeking to form a government ended
28 hours of talks to determine how to achieve a balanced budget
by 2018.
Michel will take over from fellow French speaker, socialist
Elio Di Rupo, and will be the first French-speaking liberal
leader of the country since 1938.
"Charles Michel becomes prime minister," tweeted fellow
party member and budget minister Olivier Chastel.
Belgian elections were held in May and it often takes months
of detailed discussions before a government can take office.
However, with a deal on the budget, a government could be
just days away, with future discussions centring on ministerial
posts.
The future centre-right government, which includes the
Flemish separatist N-VA party, wants to cut Belgium's debt,
currently among the highest in the euro zone at about 100
percent of gross domestic product.
They are due to unveil budgetary plans on Wednesday. These
are expected to include more spending cuts than tax hikes.
Earlier on Tuesday, the four centre-right parties agreed to
raise the state pension age to 67 from 65.
