By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 Belgium's new centre-right
government took office on Saturday, promising to raise the
retirement age and slash costs by about 8 billion euros ($10
billion) to balance the national budget by 2018 and cut the
country's debt.
Charles Michel, 38, the youngest Belgian prime minister
since 1841, and his team of 13 ministers and four state
secretaries swore an oath in front of King Philippe before
proceeding to parliament for their first cabinet meeting.
Michel's four-party coalition took office about five months
after the parliamentary election in the linguistically divided
country, which set a world record 18 months of political
deadlock after the 2010 vote.
It is different from previous governments in a number of
ways: it is the first to include the Flemish separatist N-VA
party, the first to exclude the Socialists since 1988 and the
first to include just one French-speaking party since 1958.
The coalition was formed after the separatist N-VA party
softened its demands for greater autonomy for Dutch-speaking
Flanders, an issue that has dominated Belgian politics in recent
years and delayed the previous two government formations.
However N-VA has got its way in excluding the
French-speaking Socialists, part of the federal government for
the past 26 years and blamed by some in richer Dutch-speaking
Flanders for draining cash to a welfare-dependent south.
The new government faces a sluggish economy set to grow at
little more than 1 percent this year and a national debt among
the highest in the euro zone at about 100 percent of gross
domestic product.
In a 147-page accord, it has said it will raise the state
pension age to 67 from 65 and introduce measures to limit early
retirement.
It will scrap a planned inflation-linked wage rise due next
year, find savings in the public sector, including the health
and social security budgets, and look into extending the life of
some nuclear reactors. It also plans to ban wearing headscarves
for civil servants dealing face-to-face with the public.
The long-term unemployed will have to do two half-days of
community service per week, but there will be no German-style
limit set on the time those without a job can draw full
unemployment benefit, as the N-VA had wanted.
"It doesn't go that far. It's not what we saw in Germany,"
said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING. "But there are
steps to increase the incentive to work and to work longer. With
pensions, they go further than any previous government."
"SWEDISH COALITION"
All Belgian governments since World War Two have been
coalitions. Belgium's electoral system, with Dutch and
French-speaking parties appealing to voters in linguistically
distinct regions, typically results in alliances of at least two
parties from each side.
However, the new government is unusually unbalanced. While
about 60 percent of the Belgian population are Dutch-speaking
Flemish and around 40 percent French speakers, the coalition is
made up of 65 Flemish lawmakers and just 20 French-speakers.
This led the media to dub it the "kamikaze" coalition
because of the risk French-speaker Michel and his liberal party
are taking by being the only French-speaking members of the
government.
The four party alliance prefers the term "Swedish coalition"
as the blue of the French and Dutch-speaking liberal parties,
the yellow of the Flemish separatist N-VA and a cross for the
Flemish Christian Democrats (CD&V) make up the Swedish flag.
The Socialists of outgoing Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo has
described the new administration as an "antisocial" government
which wants Belgians to work more and earn less and whose major
ministries are dominated by the Flemish separatists.
Dave Sinardet, political scientist at Brussels' VUB
university, said frictions had emerged already between the new
partners and the CD&V might have difficulty explaining austerity
measures to union representatives in their base.
The unions have given the new government a cool welcome and
political analysts say there is a risk of industrial action in
the coming months.
