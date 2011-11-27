BRUSSELS Nov 27 Belgium may have a government next week, the country's chief negotiator in charge of forming a cabinet Elio Di Rupo said on Sunday, after Belgian political parties clinched a deal on the 2012 budget.

The budget agreement was seen as the last major obstacle to forming a government among six Belgian parties.

"We hope to be able to do it (form a government) during next week, we still a few areas on which we need to work and we believe that we will do it with the shortest delay possible," Elio Di Rupo told a news conference.

Belgium has set a modern-day record for being without a formal government. It has been nearly 19 months since elections were held last June. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)