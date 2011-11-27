No Fed dread for bond markets with yields near multi-week lows
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
BRUSSELS Nov 27 Belgium may have a government next week, the country's chief negotiator in charge of forming a cabinet Elio Di Rupo said on Sunday, after Belgian political parties clinched a deal on the 2012 budget.
The budget agreement was seen as the last major obstacle to forming a government among six Belgian parties.
"We hope to be able to do it (form a government) during next week, we still a few areas on which we need to work and we believe that we will do it with the shortest delay possible," Elio Di Rupo told a news conference.
Belgium has set a modern-day record for being without a formal government. It has been nearly 19 months since elections were held last June. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
ROME, June 14 Italy's economy will grow by 1.3 percent this year, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday, raising a previous projection of 1.0 percent and bringing its forecast into line with that of the International Monetary Fund.