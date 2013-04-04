BRUSSELS, April 4 Private equity
group CVC Capital Partners has appointed nine banks for
its planned sale of 25 to 30 percent of Belgium's postal service
bpost on the stock market, a source familiar with the company's
thinking said on Thursday.
The flotation, expected in the coming months, would be the
first sizeable initial public offering (IPO) in Brussels since
biotech firm Movetis raised 85 million euros ($109 million) at
the end of 2009 and the largest since zinc smelter Nyrstar
raised 1.74 billion euros in 2007.
In the past three years, investor uncertainty due to the
euro zone crisis has made companies in Belgium reluctant to
float on the stock market.
Belgian business newspapers De Tijd and L'Echo have both
said CVC could raise between 550 million and 900 million euros
from the flotation.
The source said bpost would be marketed to investors as a
high-dividend stock.
De Tijd reported on Thursday that the company would pay out
a dividend of 6 percent to 8 percent of its market valuation.
CVC has appointed JP Morgan, Nomura and BNP Paribas Fortis
as joint global coordinators, and JP Morgan, Nomura, Morgan
Stanley and UBS as joint international bookrunners, the source
said.
BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC and ING Belgium have been appointed
joint Belgian bookrunners, the source said, while Belfius and
Royal Bank of Canada have also been appointed to help with the
sale.
CVC declined to comment.
The private equity group owns 50 percent minus one share in
bpost.
The Belgian state, which owns the rest, has said it plans to
sell around 1 billion euros of assets this year to keep public
sector debt below 100 percent of gross domestic product. It has
declined to say what it planned to sell.