BRUSSELS Nov 30 Belgium's new austerity
budget deal is "a budget of liars", a junior government minister
said on Wednesday, voicing doubts over deficit-cutting promises
for 2012.
The linguistically divided country has been without a
government for a year and a half -- a modern-day record -- but a
new coalition government is expected to be formed in the next
few days after a budget deal was signed last weekend.
The political parties trying to form a government secured
the budget agreement hours after credit rating agency Standard &
Poor's downgraded Belgium to AA from AA+.
The yield on Belgium's benchmark 10-year government bond
reached almost 6 percent before the deal was struck
on Friday, up from under 3.9 percent at the end of September.
But Secretary of State for Modernisation of Public Service
Finance Bernard Clerfayt, whose party was not involved in the
budget talks, said the growth forecasts the deal was based on
were unrealistic.
"It is to be noted that the budget rests on a hypothesis of
growth of 0.8 percent, while everyone knows today that growth
will be zero or negative," he said in a statement.
"The current budget is therefore not credible and does not
respond to the recommendations of Europe," said Clerfayt, who
belongs to the French-speaking liberal party FDF, and will go
into opposition when a new government takes office.
Belgium aims to reduce its budget deficit to 2.8 percent of
gross domestic product in 2012 from an expected 3.6 percent
shortfall this year and to balance its books in 2015 -- in line
with promises to EU finance ministers.
"In brief, we can say that this budget is a budget of
liars," Clerfayt said.
The European Union's statistics office estimates that
Belgium's GDP growth will be 0.9 percent in 2012.
