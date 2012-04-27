LONDON, April 27 Capacity to send out gas at Belgium's Zeebrugge liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal will be halved from Sept. 8-18 for maintenance, operator Fluxys said on Friday.

"Send out limited to 50 percent," a Zeebrugge terminal maintenance schedule showed.

The terminal can process 9 billion cubic metres of LNG per year, or around 110 cargoes. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)