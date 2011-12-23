LONDON Dec 23 The Methania liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker will make a second attempt to load the super-cooled fuel at Belgium's Zeebrugge terminal on Saturday, after a first loading was interrupted by adverse weather, a terminal spokeswoman said.

"Due to bad weather, the Methania berthed late at the LNG terminal...the loading was incomplete," the spokeswoman for terminal-operator Fluxys said.

The Methania tanker, which can hold up to 130,000 cubic metres of LNG, was initially scheduled to load at the coastal terminal last week, but bad weather interrupted the process, leaving only the heel of the ship loaded.

The huge tanker is scheduled to make a second loading attempt at the terminal at 0009 GMT on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)