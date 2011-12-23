(Adds details on loading problems)

LONDON Dec 23 The Methania liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker will make a second attempt to load the super-cooled fuel at Belgium's Zeebrugge terminal on Saturday, after a first loading was interrupted by adverse weather, a terminal spokeswoman said.

"Due to bad weather, the Methania berthed late at the LNG terminal...the loading was incomplete," the spokeswoman for terminal-operator Fluxys said.

The Methania tanker, which can hold up to 130,000 cubic metres of LNG, was initially scheduled to load at the coastal terminal last week, but high wind speeds prevented the ship from entering the port area at the start of its allocated slot time.

When wind speeds softened and the ship was authorised to enter the port, its loading slot had nearly expired and the remaining time only allowed for the heel of the ship to be loaded, the spokeswoman said.

She declined to comment on whether the delay affected the Methania's shipping contract.

The huge tanker is scheduled to make a second loading attempt at the terminal at 0009 GMT on Saturday.

"This should be the last ship for this year," the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)