BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgium will likely extend a 550-million-euro ($712 million) levy on the nuclear power industry into 2013, its energy minister said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"I think (for 2013) that it will be in total the same amount of 550 million euros," energy minister Melchior Wathelet told L'Echo newspaper.

After Belgium announced a 550-million-euro levy for 2012, French utility GDF Suez, which owns Belgium's nuclear power plant operator Electrabel, said it would reassess its nuclear strategy in the country.

Electrabel has complained about the prospect of a higher levy and threatened to take Belgium to court.

GDF Suez agreed in October 2009 to pay Belgium between 215 million and 245 million euros per year in the period 2010-2014 and a further unspecified contribution for 2015-2025.

Belgium aims to shut down its three oldest reactors by 2015 and completely exit nuclear power by 2025, conditional on finding enough energy from alternative sources to prevent any shortages. ($1=0.734 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)