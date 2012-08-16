* EU energy commissioner expects stress tests completed in
Oct
* Stress tests will include regulators' findings on Doel 3
(Adds background, quotes, context)
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, Aug 16 GDF Suez's Belgian
unit, Electrabel, will find it difficult to prove its Doel 3
nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, Belgian regulator
FANC said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the 30-year-old
unit could stay shut for good.
Belgium has halted the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor until
at least the end of August after the discovery of suspected
cracks in the core tank.
Speaking after a meeting of regulators, FANC Director
General Willy De Roovere said it was always hard for a company
to meet a requirement to prove a nuclear plant is safe.
He told a news conference Electrabel would have to show that
"in a period of the remaining lifetime there is no single risk,
there is no risk at all that cracks can go (on to produce
leaks)".
A spokeswoman for Electrabel said: "Is it safe or not to
continue the production of Doel 3 ... that's what we will have
to prove to the FANC."
The component was built by now defunct Dutch company
Rotterdamsche Droogdok Maatschappij, which also constructed the
core tank for another Belgian unit, Tihange 2, as well as parts
for nuclear plants throughout Europe and in the Americas.
Beyond Belgium, Rotterdamsche Droogdok was responsible for
two units in Germany that are no longer operating, two in the
Netherlands, two in Spain, one in Sweden, two in Switzerland, 10
in the United States and one in Argentina, the Paris-based
Nuclear Energy Agency said.
De Roovere said it was doubtful the plant could reopen
before the end of September and that regulators would meet again
in October to discuss the issue.
STRESS TESTS
The Doel 3 reactor had been scheduled to close in 10 years'
time, according to a nuclear exit plan the Belgian government
adopted in July.
GDF Suez is expected to trim significantly its 47-year-old
nuclear business now that Belgium, the only nation where it
operates nuclear plants, is phasing out its reliance on atomic
power.
Belgium has long considered a complete exit from nuclear
energy, but that will depend on its having enough alternative
sources of energy in place.
EU member states are each responsible for determining policy
on nuclear power and on the energy mix in general.
However, the European Commission has initiated a series of
voluntary stress tests as part of efforts to ensure safety
following Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster.
They were meant to be completed before the Commission's
August summer break, but governments have been given extra time
for further assessments.
Speaking in Essen, Germany, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger said he expected the stress tests to be completed in
October and that they would include the assessment from
regulators about risks associated with the possible cracks in
the Belgian unit.
"In the coming weeks, we expect clear results from the
Belgium regulators about possible risks," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tom Kaekenhoff in Essen and Barbara
Lewis in Brussels; editing by Jane Baird)