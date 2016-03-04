BRUSSELS, March 4 Belgium has ordered its
military to protect nuclear sites such as power plants in the
country to safeguard them against possible militant attacks, the
country's interior ministry said on Friday.
Some 140 soldiers will be mobilised to protect locations
such as Belgium's two nuclear power plants at Tihange and Doel
as well as nuclear research and storage facilities, a spokesman
for the interior ministry said.
"We are setting up a special police unit for this sort of
security task but that will take some time for it to be
operational," the spokesman said, adding that the army would
take over in the meantime.
In February, Belgian investigators searching houses linked
to suspects in the Islamist militant attacks in Paris last
November found a video tracking movements of a man linked to the
country's nuclear industry.
The spokesman said there was no direct link between the
discovery of the video and the decision to take the additional
security measures.
