BRUSSELS Feb 23 Two giant pandas arrived in
Belgium on a 15-year loan on Sunday, and they got the kind of
welcome usually reserved for visiting dignitaries or
celebrities.
The male and female pair, Xing Hui and Hao Hao, showed no
signs of stress from a journey of more than 12 hours as their
transparent boxes were unloaded at Brussels Airport to cheers
from school children. The pandas will live at Pairi Daiza, a
wildlife park about 50 km (30 miles) southwest of Brussels.
"For our economy, commerce, our scientific and cultural
ties, this is truly a major event," Belgian Prime Minister Elio
Di Rupo said. "Pandas are a national treasure for the Chinese."
Belgium is China's sixth-largest trading partner in the
European Union, with total trade in goods of 21.2 billion euros
($29.1 billion) in 2012.
Panda loans do more than cement diplomatic and trade ties.
They are also good for business. France's ZooParc de Beauval
recorded almost 50 percent more visitors after its panda pair
arrived two years ago.
Pairi Daiza had already seen a 30 percent bump in visitors
last year, to 1.24 million. It expects 1.35 million this year.
The extra visitors and related merchandise will be needed to
cover costs, including an annual fee of around $1 million for
China. Pairi Daiza has also spent over $10 million to create a
'Chinese Garden' home for the pair. Annual upkeep is put at
$50,000 each. The four-year-old pandas are insured for $1
million each.
Still, investors believe. Pairi Daiza shares have
shot up to 55 euros from less than 25 six months ago.
Their arrival brings to 47 the number of pandas living
outside China, in 18 zoos in 13 countries. Female Hao Hao,
meaning 'Nice', and male Xing Hui, meaning 'Sparkling Star',
will travel as part of a research and reproduction program.
About 1,600 pandas live in the wild, according to
conservation organisation WWF. Their numbers not helped by the
fact that females can conceive for only two to three days each
spring.
China's decision last September to grant the pandas sparked
a row in linguistically divided Belgium. Some Dutch speakers
were angry that they would be going to a zoo in the
French-speaking part of the country.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
