BRUSSELS, April 2 One of Belgium's best known
politicians, a former party leader nicknamed "Steve Stunt" for
his populist gestures, was found drowned in a canal on Thursday,
hours after media reported he would stand trial for rape.
Robert "Steve" Stevaerts, 60, had been leader of the Flemish
Socialist Party and a protege of Willy Claes, a veteran cabinet
minister who was secretary-general of NATO for a year before he
resigned in a bribery scandal in 1995.
Current SPA party leader Bruno Tobback confirmed the death
in a statement after public broadcaster VTM said police had
pulled Stevaerts' body from the Albert Canal near the eastern
city of Hasselt.
The long-time bar owner had once been city mayor and until
2009 regional governor. His introduction of free public
transport in the 1990s prompted sceptics to call him "Steve
Stunt".
Belgian media said Stevaerts had denied accusations brought
against him two years ago by a woman alleging he had raped her
in 2010 after they met on the set of a TV show. A police inquiry
had been kept under wraps until media reported on Thursday that
a judge had ordered him to stand trial.
Eliot Di Rupo, the leader of the French-speaking Socialist
Party who was Belgian prime minister until last year, said he
was "shocked" by Stevaerts' death and urged police to bring all
the circumstances to light.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Andrew Roche)