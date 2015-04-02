(Corrects given name of Socialist Party leader, in final
paragraph)
BRUSSELS, April 2 One of Belgium's best known
politicians, a former party leader nicknamed "Steve Stunt" for
his populist gestures, was found drowned in a canal on Thursday,
hours after prosecutors announced he would stand trial for rape.
Robert "Steve" Stevaerts, 60, had been leader of the Flemish
Socialist Party and a protege of Willy Claes, a veteran cabinet
minister who was secretary-general of NATO for a year before he
resigned in a bribery scandal in 1995.
Prosecutors in the eastern city of Hasselt confirmed that
Stevaerts' body had been pulled from the nearby Albert Canal in
the early evening on Thursday after his bicycle was found
nearby.
"We are assuming it is a case of suicide," a prosecution
spokesman said.
The long-time bar owner had once been city mayor and until
2009 regional governor. His introduction of free public
transport in the 1990s prompted sceptics to call him "Steve
Stunt".
Belgian media said Stevaerts had denied accusations brought
against him two years ago by a woman alleging he had raped her
in 2010 after they met on the set of a TV show.
A police inquiry had been kept under wraps until Brussels
prosecutors announced on Thursday that a judge had ordered him
to stand trial on charges of rape and indecent assault, the
circumstances aggravated by the use of his position.
Elio Di Rupo, the leader of the French-speaking Socialist
Party who was Belgian prime minister until last year, said he
was "shocked" by Stevaerts' death and urged authorities to shed
light on all the circumstances.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing
by Andrew Roche, Larry King)