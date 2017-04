BRUSSELS Oct 8 Belgium's new federal government, a centre-right coalition of liberals, Christian Democrats and a Flemish regional party, will be sworn in on Saturday, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

French-speaking liberal Charles Michel, 38, is set to become prime minister after the incoming ruling coalition concluded marathon talks to settle the budget late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)