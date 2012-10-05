(Repeats to add more subscribers)
By Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek
OSTEND, Belgium Oct 5 Belgium's 72-km (44-mile)
stretch of coast is distinguished by the world's longest
unbroken tramway to take beach-lovers from the Dutch border to
the edge of France or vice-versa.
Mostly, it's a very urban experience. High-rise development
dominates and the challenge is to winkle out the remnants of
graceful art-deco and unspoiled nature.
Correspondents with local knowledge can help.
Day 1
10 a.m. - To get there, catch a ferry to Ostend.
Alternatively, from Brussels, trains to Ostend are cheap and
take just over an hour. They also run to Knokke, if you want to
start at the Dutch border.
Ostend shot to prominence as a vacation spot after the
Belgian King Leopold I had a summer residence built there in
1834. Now it's better known for its ferry terminal. It also has
9 km of sandy beach, a Napoleonic fort and an art heritage.
Painter James Ensor, an important influence on expressionism
and surrealism, was born in Ostend and lived there for almost
all his life (1860-1949).
His house and studio in Vlaanderenstraat, near the sea
front, is a museum (closed on Tuesdays), preserved as he lived
in it to give visitors an insight into the man behind the
powerful artistic angst.
Ensor also bequeathed to the city the Dead Rat Ball, a
costumed ball, named after a Paris bar. He set up the event with
his friends and it is still celebrated every March.
12 noon - Wander from Ensor's house around the sea front to
the area near the station and the port, where lunch options
range from simple fish and chips or pots of prawns to full-on
gastronomy.
Au Vieux Port on Visserkaai gets mostly glowing reviews.
2 p.m. - Belgium's famous coastal tram (Kusttram in Dutch)
departs every 10 minutes during the summer months, every 15
minutes in the spring and autumn. Depending on how many journeys
you plan, there are various ticket prices, starting from two
euros. Fares are cheaper if you buy before boarding.
Tram stops (68 in all) are dotted throughout the coastal
towns and a journey along the entire route takes around
two-and-a-half hours.
The trip from Ostend to De Panne, on the French border, is
one of the few stretches from which you can see the sea. For the
best view, sit on the right side of the tram heading towards De
Panne, or left when heading back to Ostend.
From the Ostend station stop, the tram rattles through the
sand-dunes to De Panne in around an hour.
If you get off at the Esplanade tram stop, the first thing
you notice is a statue of Leopold I, who in 1831 first stepped
on to Belgian soil at De Panne after he was chosen to become
king of the newly formed country.
Walk on to the beach and bear left, towards the French
border. After 500 metres (546 yards), make for the dunes of the
Westhoek nature reserve, an unspoiled landscape, spread over
about 340 hectares (840 acres), with 11 km of footpaths, in
serene contrast to the bustling tourist towns.
Don't miss the 400-metre wide Wandelduin (shifting dune),
which explains why locals call this area the Flemish Sahara.
5 p.m. - De Panne's beach is the widest in Belgium (up to
425 metres at low tide). As a result, it has become popular for
beach sailing, or land yachting, in which small carts are
attached to sails to attain speeds of more than 100 km (62
miles) per hour.
If you feel up to the challenge, classes are on offer in the
summer months for 20 euros ($26.01) an hour.
6:30 p.m. - Time for a Belgian beer in a cafe along the
beach promenade. Naturally, there is a local Flemish brew to be
had: Gouden Pier Kloeffe, an 8.1 percent pale ale named after a
local fisherman, also reputed for his brewing nous.
8 p.m. - Dinner spots include French-style Le Flore on
Duinkerkelaan, with set menus from 25 euros.
Hotel Maxim in Toeristenlaan, near the beach, has been
praised for its restaurant and also its accommodation, if you're
looking for somewhere to stay.
Day 2
10 a.m - Take the tram to De Haan (Le Coq in French; the
cockerel/rooster in English), the one part of the Belgian
coastline that has retained low-rise Belle Epoque architecture.
Its tram station, also the tourism office, is suitably
picturesque.
De Haan's most famous resident was Albert Einstein, who
lived there for six months in 1933.
Some of the residents still tell stories, passed down by
their parents, of how he strolled along the sea front, drank
coffee in the Grand Hotel Belle Vue and agonised over his
decision to abandon Nazi Germany.
12:30 p.m. - Lunch. Grand Hotel Belle Vue's restaurant is
one option. Less grand, but hearty good value is The Strand
Hotel on the sea front.
2 p.m. - Back on the tram, this time to Knokke (pronounced
K-nokke). It's not quite the Cote d'Azur, but a glut of designer
shops make it Belgium's most fashionable resort. To add to the
glamour, it has an art deco casino, famed for a Rene Magritte
mural The Enchanted Domain.
Away from the slightly surreal experience of gambling away
your wages or spending them on designer outfits, a cheaper
pastime is hiring one of a vast array of bicycles, ranging from
tandems to mountain bikes, available near the station and from
hire shops near the sea front.
4 p.m. - If you carry on pedalling towards the Dutch border,
you leave behind the wall of high-rise development to reach the
dunes and marshland of Zwin nature reserve.
5 p.m. - Make your way gradually back to the urban zone via
Surfers Paradise. As the name suggests, it's a surfers' club and
surfing is on offer. But it's also a laid-back bar open to the
public that serves cold beers and fresh sandwiches on the edge
of an unspoiled stretch of soft sand.
7 p.m. - While away a couple of hours as energetically or
lazily as you please before heading back along the cycle path to
the beach-side restaurants for a seafood supper or even a trip
to the casino and Magritte's Enchanted Domain.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)