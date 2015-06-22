BRIEF-KBR and IBM partner for digital solutions for hydrocarbons industry
* Says co, IBM to collaborate on development of digital products and services for oil and gas and petrochemical customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgium's competition authority found 18 companies guilty of fixing the prices of personal care products between 2002 and 2007, handing out fines of a total of 174 million euros ($197.65 million).
The highest fines were given to French retailer Carrefour , of 36.4 million euros, Belgian peer Colruyt 31.6 million euros as well as consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble, of 29.1 million euros.
Belgian retailer Delhaize was fined 24.9 million euros.
The competition watchdog said the companies coordinated price increases for drugstore, perfumery and hygiene products between 2002 and 2007.
Colgate-Palmolive was not fined because it alerted authorities to the cartel. All 17 other companies did receive fines.
In a separate statement, Colruyt said it would take the fine in full in the results of its 2014/2015 financial year. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says co, IBM to collaborate on development of digital products and services for oil and gas and petrochemical customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company has put up for sale by the end of next year.