BRUSSELS May 9 Belgium has called up the
military to assist in prisons where guards have been on strike
for two weeks over what they say is dangerously low staffing due
to budget cuts.
Six platoons of 30 soldiers have been mobilised to help
police and the Red Cross who are currently at work in prisons in
Brussels and the French-speaking region of Wallonia, where
prison officers are striking.
Both the military and police are already stretched, with
increased patrols particularly in Brussels, where suicide
bombers killed 32 people at the airport and on the metro on
March 22.
The justice ministry said that some of the mobilised
soldiers had been deployed at the three largest prisons - two in
Brussels and one near the city of Liege.
Conditions in the prisons have worsened and some inmates are
not receiving certain basic rights such as showers, three meals
a day, family visits and access to lawyers.
Unions have said low staffing has limited access to courses
and other activities that can help reduce violence and prevent
prisoners from reoffending.
Justice Minister Koen Geens proposed on Friday recruiting
405 new prison officers this year to bring the total to some
7,000, the level at the end of 2015, and offering some extra pay
for more flexible working practices.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)