BRUSSELS May 31 Belgium's railway operator has
cancelled a train order and will seek damages from a unit of
Italian manufacturing group Finmeccanica over a
high-speed rail link between Amsterdam and Brussels that could
not cope with the cold last winter.
The train, made by Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda and dubbed
the Fyra, suffered a series of cancellations and delays when
launched by Dutch railways in December and proved so unreliable
in a cold snap in January that it was withdrawn.
Belgian rail operator SNCB said on Friday it had
cancelled its own planned delivery of three Fyra trains and
would seek to find alternatives with its Dutch counterpart.
This could include an expansion of the existing high-speed
Thalys services between Paris and Amsterdam via Brussels and,
possibly by the end of 2016, an extension of the Eurostar
service running from London to Amsterdam.
SNCB managing director Marc Descheemaecker told a news
conference that 37 million euros ($48.3 million) already paid
would be returned through bank guarantees under the deal.
However, the operator would be seeking damages to cover
interest on that amount and various costs, including train
replacements and tests, linked to the Fyra's problems.
The original plan was to order 19 V250 trains from
AnsaldoBreda, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica, the
Dutch taking 16 and the Belgians three.
Delivery was initially envisaged in 2007. So far, the Dutch
had taken nine, allowing them to launch the service which has
now been put permanently on hold.
Descheemaecker listed a long catalogue of failings,
including a door coming loose, parts falling off due to ice, a
warning horn blocked with snow, an overheating battery, brakes
unsuitable for high speed and rust already forming.
He said AnsaldoBreda had identified the reason behind seven
of 26 'top issues' and found a solution for just one.
AnsaldoBreda said it had not been told of the cancelled
order.
"The company has received no official communication and
continues with the same commitment to carry out tests, confident
that there will be a positive solution," a spokesman said
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that the
Netherlands was awaiting the results of an inquiry by Dutch
railways, with a parliamentary debate due on June 20.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
