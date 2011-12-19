BRUSSELS Dec 19 Belgium's rail unions are threatening a 24-hour strike later this week in protest at the new government's plans to reform the pension system.

The strike would start at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday and run until the same time on Thursday.

Jos Digneffe, head of rail union ACOD Spoor, said the action would affect passenger and goods trains, including high-speed international services, such as the Eurostar to London, the Thalys to Paris and the ICE trains into Germany.

"We want clarity by Wednesday and whether rail personnel will be affected by the changes," Digneffe said.

Belgium's new government is trying to raise the effective retirement age, currently averaging about 59 years, by raising the age at which workers can claim an early pension. The official retirement age is 65 years.

The pension reform is part of the 2012 budget plan to reduce Belgium's public sector deficit to below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year and reassure investors that Belgium has its finances under control.

Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both cut their ratings for Belgium in the past month, citing concerns about its high debt, slowing economic growth and cost of rescuing its financial sector, notably Dexia.

The yield on Belgium's 10-year government debt was around 4.4 percent on Tuesday, and the spread over equivalent German bunds, a sign of the perceived risk of holding Belgian debt, about 2.5 percentage points, double what it was at the end of June. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Heinrich)