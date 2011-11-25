BRUSSELS Nov 25 The rating cut issued on Friday by Standard and Poor's reinforces the necessity for Belgian leaders to agree quickly on a budget for 2012, Belgium's finance minister said.

"The announcment by Standard & Poor's reinforces further the necessity to finalise the 2012 budget in a very brief period," Didier Reynders said in a statement.

The downgrade followed difficulties this week in Belgium's drawn-out attempt to form a government after nearly 18 months without one.

Elio Di Rupo, leader of the French-speaking Socialists, had been trying to form a government based on a six-party coalition. But he tendered his resignation on Monday after talks for a 2012 budget ground to a halt.

Standard & Poor's downgraded Belgium's credit rating to double-A from double-A-plus on Friday, citing concerns about funding and market pressures, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to worsen.

"We think the Belgian government's capacity to prevent an increase in general government debt, which we consider to be already at high levels, is being constrained by rapid private sector deleveraging both in Belgium and among many of Belgium's key trading partners," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting By Sebastian Moffett)