Feb 28 Standard and Poor's on Friday raised Belgium's sovereign credit outlook to stable, from negative, citing the country's progress on state and economic reforms.

It also affirmed The AA/A-1+ unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Belgium.

"The stable outlook incorporates our view that Belgium's credit metrics are stabilizing and that there is a less than one-in-three probability that we will raise or lower the ratings," the agency said.