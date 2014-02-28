UPDATE 2-CME Group's revenue misses on lower demand for market data services
* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds analyst, CFO comments and share move)
Feb 28 Standard and Poor's on Friday raised Belgium's sovereign credit outlook to stable, from negative, citing the country's progress on state and economic reforms.
It also affirmed The AA/A-1+ unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Belgium.
"The stable outlook incorporates our view that Belgium's credit metrics are stabilizing and that there is a less than one-in-three probability that we will raise or lower the ratings," the agency said.
* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds analyst, CFO comments and share move)
* Q1 group profit before tax of 19.96 billion naira versus 22.05 billion naira year ago