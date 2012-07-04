(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

BRUSSELS, July 4 Belgium decided on Wednesday to delay the closure of one of its oldest nuclear reactors due to concerns that it will not have enough alternative forms of energy in time.

The Belgian cabinet approved a plan to keep the Tihange 1 reactor, owned by GDF Suez unit Electrabel, open until 2025, 10 years longer than initially planned.

However, it overturned a proposal to delay the planned 2015 closure of two of GDF Suez' reactors at the Doel site in nothern Belgium.

A spokeswoman for GDF Suez did not want to comment immediately on the decision. (Reporting By Ben Deighton in Brussels and Benjamin Mallet in Paris, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)