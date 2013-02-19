* Diamonds taken at machinegun-point
BRUSSELS Feb 19 Robbers dressed as police and
armed with machineguns have stolen 120 parcels of diamonds worth
millions of dollars from the runway of Brussels Airport in one
of the biggest heists the industry has seen.
Two vehicles carrying eight men drove up to a van belonging
to security firm Brinks, which had just finished loading the
diamonds into a Swiss passenger plane, on Monday evening,
officials said.
The men, who were masked but also wore police uniforms, did
not fire a single shot and the entire heist took less than five
minutes, said Ine Van Wymersch, spokeswoman for the Brussels
prosecutor's office.
They escaped and are now being hunted by police.
"They were well prepared," Van Wymersch said. "There were
passengers on the plane but they saw nothing of what was going
on.
Prosecutors said they could not yet comment on how much the
diamonds taken were worth or to whom they belonged.
Belgian state broadcaster VRT reported the total value was
350 million euros ($467 million). A spokeswoman for the Antwerp
Diamond Centre said the value may be closer to $50 million.
"In any case it's one of the biggest robberies we've seen,"
she said.
Antwerp has been a leading diamond centre for centuries,
with some eight in every 10 rough diamonds, and five in every 10
polished diamonds, passing through it.
Both vehicles sped off after the robbery and one was later
found burnt just outside of Brussels.
The robbers managed to get onto the tarmac after breaking
through the fence that surrounds the airport, an airport
spokesman said.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Angus MacSwan)