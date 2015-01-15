* Issue of foreign fighters particularly acute for Belgium
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 15 Western fighters in Syria and
Iraq have found some of their most willing recruits in tiny
Belgium, a chilling trend highlighted by the killing of
suspected terrorists by police on Thursday and which likely has
its roots in the despair many feel at home.
Belgian police killed two men who opened fire on them during
one of about a dozen raids against an Islamist group that
federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks
on a grand scale".
While the attack on satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo
has focused the threat of radicalised Muslims in France
returning from Syria, per capita Belgium is the European country
providing the highest number of citizens to fight with Syrian
rebels in recent years, data shows.
Even in absolute numbers, Belgium is third only to much
larger France and Britain, with nearly 300 citizens travelling
to fight between late 2011 and December 2013, according to the
International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation.
The government estimates 170 Belgians are thought to be in
Syria and another 40 are thought to have been killed, according
to Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, who said returned
fighters are subject to investigation and monitoring.
"We have seen Belgium at the centre of things for quite some
time," said Matthew Levitt at the U.S.-based Washington
Institute and who regularly travels to Belgium to study the
issue.
"You can see just walking around the capital," he said.
Brussels is best known as the headquarters of the European
Union. But away from the glass and steel buildings of EU
institutions, joblessness among 18-to-25 year olds runs as high
as 50 percent in the commune of Molenbeek across the city's
industrial-era canal.
While it is difficult to say exactly why so many young
Belgian Muslims are heading to Syria, the seeds of anger and
disenfranchisement are sown in the city's poorer quarters,
according to former justice minister, Laurette Onkelinx.
"Despair is certainly one of the key explanations," she told
public broadcaster RTBF. "When you are in despair, when you have
no future, you are much easier prey to preachers of hatred."
Belgium has one of the highest percentages in the
industrialised world of young people who are not in employment,
education or training, according to the OECD.
Many children of immigrants from North Africa, who parents
came to work in Belgium's steel plants in the 1960s, feel
marginalized now that the car plants and factories where they
would have found work two decades ago have closed.
Many also face discrimination for being Muslim, the largest
minority religion in Roman Catholic Belgium and who make up
about 6 percent of the population. Others were made to feel more
ostracized by the extreme right Vlaams Belang party, which
promoted intolerance of Muslims in the northern Flanders region.
Inspired by radical Islamic preachers in Britain, the group
Sharia4Belgium emerged in 2010, encouraging Belgian Muslims to
leave to fight in Syria, although its leader is in prison and
the group has now disbanded.
"The fact that a lot of youngsters prefer to live under
bombs than in 'hospitable, warm Flanders' as such is another
proof against the government. Everything seems better than
Belgium," the group wrote on its website.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis, Adrian Croft and
Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)