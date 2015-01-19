ATHENS Jan 19 A 33-year old Algerian man will
appear before a Greek prosecutor on Monday over a possible link
to a foiled Islamist plot to attack police in Belgium, officials
said.
Greece detained more than half a dozen people on Saturday,
two days after Belgian police raided a suspected Islamist group
in the east Belgian town of Verviers and killed two gunmen.
That operation came a week after Islamists killed 17 people
in Paris.
The Greek arrests were made after international security
coordinators passed on the names of several people connected to
the Belgian plot to check if they were in Greece or had passed
through the country, Greek police said.
Belgian prosecutors asked for the extradition of one of the
men arrested in Greece on Sunday.
"The arrested man will appear before the prosecutor today
following a request for his extradition to Belgium," Greek
police said.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas)