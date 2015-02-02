Belgian police officers stand guard as a car is removed near the EU Parliament in Brussels February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Brussels police on Monday detained a Slovakian man dressed in camouflage gear near the European Parliament and found a gun and a chainsaw in his car, triggering a security scare which caused several offices to be evacuated.

The man, deemed to be acting suspiciously, was questioned and told police officers that he wanted to meet the European president, prosecutors said.

Police then sealed off an area around the man's car parked nearby until they could establish that it contained no explosives. What they did then find was a chainsaw and a gun.

Prosecutors said at no point did the man act aggressively. A judge will determine on Tuesday whether the man faces charges.

The incident comes at a time when Belgium is on high alert after security forces foiled a plot by Islamist radicals to attack police stations across the country.

The country has deployed soldiers to protect locations, including embassies and European and Jewish institutions.

