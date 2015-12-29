An illuminated Christmas tree is pictured on Brussels' Grand Place during a light show as part as ''Winter Wonders'' festivities, including a Christmas market and other events in central Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Two people were arrested in Belgium on Sunday and Monday, both suspected of plotting an attack in Brussels on New Year's Eve, federal prosecutors said.

Police found military clothing and Islamic State propaganda material but no weapons or explosives, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

"Our investigation revealed serious threats of an attack on symbolic places in Brussels during the celebrations for New Year's Eve," the prosecutors said in a statement.

A total of six people had been taken in for questioning during house searches in Brussels, a neighbouring province and Liege, but four of them had since been released, the prosecutors added.

Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the Paris attacks on Nov. 13 that left 130 people dead after links with Brussels emerged. Two of the Paris suicide bombers, Brahim Abdeslam and Bilal Hadfi, had been living in Belgium.

Belgian police have arrested nine people in connection with the Paris attacks. But the prosecutors said Tuesday's announcement was not linked to that investigation.

