BRUSSELS Jan 15 Two people were killed during a
Belgian police counter-terrorism operation in the town of
Verviers on Thursday, local media said, raising concerns about
security in Europe a week after Islamists killed 17 people in
Paris.
Judiciary officials confirmed only that a counter-terrorism
operation had taken place near the centre of the town, in the
east of the country between the city of Liege and the German
border.
Public service radio RTBF said there were no casualties
among the security forces involved. Two unidentified people were
killed and a third seriously wounded. Several others were
detained.
RTBF said it was an operation intended to check on suspected
radicals -- one of several being conducted against people
believed to have returned to Belgium after taking part in the
Syrian civil war.
Belgium has seen significant radical Islamist activity among
its Muslim population.
Local media said gunshots and several explosions were heard
on a residential street in Verviers near the railway station and
one photo posted by a witness on Twitter showed police vehicles
and ambulances blocking the street.
