(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS Jan 21 Belgian police have made a
fourth arrest as part of their investigation into Islamist
militants suspected of plotting attacks on police, prosecutors
said on Wednesday.
Last Thursday police killed two men in Verviers in eastern
Belgium during one of several raids against an Islamist group
which officials said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a
grand scale".
An investigating magistrate charged the latest detainee, a
Belgian national named only as Abdelmounaim H., with taking part
in the activities of a terrorist group following his arrest on
Tuesday, the federal prosecutors' office said in a statement.
Belgian media said the man, born in 1993, had turned himself
in.
Prosecutors said they were now holding a total of four
people in connection with the raids and were also waiting for
the extradition of a fifth suspect held by Greek police.
In Verviers, police also found the passport of a Dutch
national. Dutch authorities said on Tuesday they had searched
the man's home but had not found him.
Prosecutors for the first time identified the two men killed
by police last Thursday as Sofiane A., born in 1988, who had
held both Belgian and Moroccan nationality, and Khalid B., a
Belgian national born in 1991.
Last week police also arrested three people at Charleroi
airport suspected of planning to go to Syria, where thousands of
Europeans have gone to fight with militants in that country's
civil war.
One of the three, a Belgian woman born in 1993, was
accompanied by her 13-month-old child and had sought to join her
husband in Syria, the prosecutors' office said.
All three were charged with participation in the activities
of a terrorist group.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott and
Gareth Jones)