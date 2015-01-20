AMSTERDAM Dutch police searched the home of an 18-year-old suspected Islamist militant, whose passport was found during an anti-terror raid in the Belgian town of Verviers last week, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Dutch prosecutors said they were investigating the unnamed man for suspected involvement in "terrorist crimes", but gave no details. The suspect's parents reported that their son was missing in September.

Police seized telephones and laptops from the parents' home in the central Dutch town of Utrecht.

Belgian police last Thursday killed two gunmen during raids in the east Belgian town of Verviers, as part of a European-wide sweep. Authorities said the series of arrests in Belgium foiled an Islamist plot to carry out an attack.

Greek authorities said earlier on Tuesday they would extradite to Belgium a 33-year-old Algerian man suspected of being linked to the plot. He was among around half a dozen people detained by Greek police on Saturday.

The raids in Europe followed attacks earlier this month by a trio of Islamist militants in Paris that killed 17 people.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Crispian Balmer)