VERSAILLES, France, June 26 A French court on
Thursday approved the extradition to Belgium of the French
suspect in a May 24 shooting at the Jewish Museum in Brussels
that left four people dead.
Mehdi Nemmouche, 29, has been held in police custody on
anti-terror laws on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and
possession of weapons in relation to the attack since being
arrested in the southern city of Marseille on May 30.
Nemmouche had originally refused extradition, then later
agreed to it provided that Belgium would not send him to a third
country for trial. His lawyer, Apolin Pepiezep, has said that
Nemmouche was concerned that he would be sent to Israel, given
that two of the victims of the attack were Israeli.
Prosecutors say Nemmouche was a repeat offender in France,
having been convicted on counts of armed robbery, assault and
vandalism, among other crimes, and spent most of 2013 in Syria
fighting with Islamist rebels.
European governments are increasingly worried that citizens
going to fight in Syria will import Islamist militancy on their
return.
The attack by a man who opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle
killed an Israeli couple and a French woman. A Belgian man also
shot and injured in the attack died on June 6.
When arrested at a Marseille bus terminal, Nemmouche was
carrying a Kalashnikov, another gun and ammunition similar to
that used in the shooting, prosecutors said. Pepiezep said
Nemmouche told police he had stolen them from a car in Brussels.
Nemmouche has three days to appeal the decision. If he does,
the Versailles appeals court will have 40 days to rule on
whether or not to extradite him. If he does not, he will be
extradited at the end of that period.
"He will most likely appeal the decision," said Pepiezep.
"He has not received a guarantee from Belgium that he would not
be extradited to a third country."
An extradition within EU member states takes on average 16
days if the suspect agrees to it, according to the European
Commission.
An appeal was likely only to delay rather than block his
transfer to Brussels, legal sources said.
