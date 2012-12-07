BRUSSELS Dec 7 Heavy snowfall in Belgium forced
the cancellation of flights at Brussels' international airport
and delays to train services from France, Germany and the
Netherlands.
Forty flights to Brussels' main airport had been cancelled
as of 0800 GMT.
"It's still snowing very heavily at this moment, but we
expect that this will reduce later this morning, and by noon
normally we should be back to more or less a normal situation,"
said an airport spokesman.
"A new snow front could arrive here in the afternoon, but
it's too soon to tell."
Flights were running normally at Belgium's low-cost airport
in Charleroi, in the south of the country, a spokesman said.
The high-speed Thalys rail service between France, Belgium,
Germany and the Netherlands said on its website that snow had
delayed services and advised travellers to delay their trip.
Up to eight centimetres (three inches) of snow has fallen
across Belgium since the early hours of Friday, according to the
Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Jon Boyle)