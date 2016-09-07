BRUSSELS A man attacked two police officers with a knife in a Brussels park on Wednesday but neither officer was hurt and there was no immediate indication that the assailant had a political motive, Belgian officials said.

A spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutors office said the assailant had said nothing and the case had not been transferred to federal counter-terrorism specialists.

A police spokeswoman said protective vests saved the officers from injury.

The incident happened in mid-afternoon in the Belgian capital's western borough of Molenbeek, which has been a focus of attention since several young men from the area were involved in last year's Islamic State attack on Paris.

