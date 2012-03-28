BRUSSELS, March 28 Swiss-based steel group
Duferco will permanently close its steel plant near Charleroi in
Belgium, affecting about 1,000 employees.
The Carsid site at Marcinelle had been idle since late 2008
while Duferco evaluated options for the plant.
The group said four potential takeover candidates were not
interested and the site would be permanently shut.
"Looking at the international context, the instability of
the market, the European crisis and the weak competitive
position of Carsid, all the company efforts didn't allow for a
restart, even a partial one," Duferco said in a statement.
It is the second closure of steel facilities in Belgium in
the past six months.
In October, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, said it would permanently close its two blast
furnaces and a foundry in Liege, Belgium, affecting an estimated
500 employees.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)