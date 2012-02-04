BRUSSELS Feb 4 Belgian rail unions has
called a strike on Feb. 15 in protest at planned savings
measures carried out by rail operator SNCB.
It would be the third such rail stoppage in three months
after a public sector strike in December and a general strike
last week, both in protest at the new government's austerity
measures.
ACV-Transcom union official Luc Piens said on Saturday that
the strike could be averted if SNCB agreed to talk about planned
measures, instead of just announcing them.
Rail strikes typically knock out the entire network and also
halt high-speed international services into and out of Belgium,
such as the Eurostar from London, Thalys from Paris and ICE from
Germany.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)