BRUSSELS Nov 21 A strike in parts of Belgium on Monday is expected to disrupt rail services and one of Europe's largest ports as trade unions and workers voice their anger over austerity measures announced by the country's new government.

Unions have planned a series of regional strikes on every Monday until Dec. 15, when they plan a day of nationwide action.

A largely peaceful demonstration over austerity in Brussels this month ended in violent clashes between a few hundred protesters and police.

National rail operator SNCB said it expected severe disruption across its network on Monday.

High speed operator Thalys, which runs trains to Amsterdam and Paris, said it had cancelled some trains from Sunday to Tuesday and would divert some services on Monday.

Eurostar, which runs trains to London, said it planned to operate a regular service on Monday but added that there could be disruptions.

Antwerp, one of Europe's largest ports, was also set to be hit by Monday's strike.

"There are companies, such as logistics companies, which have informed their clients to plan their activities before or after the strike," a spokeswoman for the port of Antwerp said.

While Antwerp refineries would not face supply problems as oil arrives by pipeline from Rotterdam, there would be issues if workers were prevented from entering their workplaces.

ExxonMobil, which has a refinery in the port, said the company would keep the refinery running during on Monday but a spokeswoman declined to say what measures the company would take to ensure that.

Belgium's federal government embarked on a programme to reform pensions and cut health and social security budgets, which it says is needed to cut a public sector debt of around 100 percent of annual economic output and to raise competitiveness.

Unions say the cuts are unjust and those on lower incomes bear the brunt of the measures. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams)