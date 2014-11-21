BRUSSELS Nov 21 A strike in parts of Belgium on
Monday is expected to disrupt rail services and one of Europe's
largest ports as trade unions and workers voice their anger over
austerity measures announced by the country's new government.
Unions have planned a series of regional strikes on every
Monday until Dec. 15, when they plan a day of nationwide action.
A largely peaceful demonstration over austerity in Brussels
this month ended in violent clashes between a few hundred
protesters and police.
National rail operator SNCB said it expected severe
disruption across its network on Monday.
High speed operator Thalys, which runs trains to Amsterdam
and Paris, said it had cancelled some trains from Sunday to
Tuesday and would divert some services on Monday.
Eurostar, which runs trains to London, said it planned to
operate a regular service on Monday but added that there could
be disruptions.
Antwerp, one of Europe's largest ports, was also set to be
hit by Monday's strike.
"There are companies, such as logistics companies, which
have informed their clients to plan their activities before or
after the strike," a spokeswoman for the port of Antwerp said.
While Antwerp refineries would not face supply problems as
oil arrives by pipeline from Rotterdam, there would be issues if
workers were prevented from entering their workplaces.
ExxonMobil, which has a refinery in the port, said
the company would keep the refinery running during on Monday but
a spokeswoman declined to say what measures the company would
take to ensure that.
Belgium's federal government embarked on a programme to
reform pensions and cut health and social security budgets,
which it says is needed to cut a public sector debt of around
100 percent of annual economic output and to raise
competitiveness.
Unions say the cuts are unjust and those on lower incomes
bear the brunt of the measures.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Alison Williams)