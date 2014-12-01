BRUSSELS Dec 1 A strike on Monday in parts of
Belgium over government austerity measures halted international
rail services to and from Germany and Luxembourg and disrupted
public transport across the country.
Unions, disgruntled over pension and social security reforms
planned by Belgium's new centre-right government, are staging a
series of regional strikes on Mondays until Dec. 15, when they
plan a day of nationwide action.
Monday's strike in parts of Western and Eastern Belgium, the
second regional stoppage, caused rail operators Deutsche Bahn
and Thalys to scrap all of their services between
Belgium and Germany.
Luxembourg's rail operator CFL added that there would be no
cross border trains to or from Belgium.
Local rail and bus services in Belgium were also severely
impacted, especially for connections to and from Ghent, Bruges
and Liege. The action affected a number of company sites,
including the plants in Ghent of steelmaker ArcelorMittal
and Volvo Cars.
While Eurostar services to London operated normally on
Monday, the company said there would be no trains operating on
Dec. 8 and 15, when the strikes will hit Brussels.
Belgium's government says the cuts to pensions and social
security benefits are needed to make the country more
competitive and balance its books. Unions argue the measures
target working families while sparing the rich.
