BRUSSELS May 31 Belgian public sector workers
halted public transport in a work stoppage over budget cuts on
Tuesday, increasing pressure on a government already battling
with prison guard and rail strikes.
Workers in local and federal administration, the postal
service, the former state telecom operator and schools staged
protests in Brussels and other large Belgian cities.
Chris Reniers, chairwoman of the Socialist ACOD union in
Flanders, said the protest was over a reduction of personnel,
under-investment in public services, wages and working
conditions and pensions.
Only a limited service of buses, metros and trams was
running in the capital Brussels, while some schools and
hospitals across the country also reported that staff had joined
the protests.
Railway workers, particularly those in the southern region
of Wallonia, have disrupted train services for almost a week
over the plans to reduce the number of days off they can claim.
There were almost no trains operating in Wallonia were all but
halted on Tuesday.
High-speed operator Eurostar said its trains were running
normally between London and Brussels, while Thalys scrapped some
trains between Brussels and Paris and all trains from Brussels
to Germany.
However, there was a possible end in sight to a month-long
strike of prison guards after Interior Minister Koen Geens
reached a provisional deal with four of six unions.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)