* Strikes have been rumbling on and off for two months

* French-speakers' hard line creates communal split in unions

* Coalition government faces complex balancing act

* Union divide adds to difficulties, raises separatist spectre

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, June 14 A strike by prison guards is now in its eighth week and a rash of walkouts from the railways to garbage collections, buses and the law courts has thrown down a gauntlet to Belgium's cost-cutting centre-right coalition.

But while a backlash against austerity is familiar across Europe, notably in big southern neighbour France, what worries Belgians is how industrial action is dividing trade unions, rare bastions of unity among French- and Dutch-speakers, and testing the government's ability to broker any national compromise.

At the capital's rail hubs, where troops still stand guard after Islamist attacks on Paris and Brussels, boards have listed cancelled services to French-speaking Wallonia to the south while trains have run as normal to strike-free Flanders; it has been a stark image of the division as Walloon labour leaders push on with sporadic action disavowed by Flemish colleagues.

The CGSP/ACOD trade union insists it is not following the nation's political parties and governing institutions into a split along linguistic lines. The different outcomes to talks in Flanders and Wallonia reflect regional conditions, it argues.

The government says southerners are being unreasonable.

"Why does a railway worker strike if he lives in Charleroi and work if he lives in Ghent, when they have the same conditions?" asked French-speaking foreign minister Didier Reynders, warning strikes could fuel new communal conflicts.

Koen Geens, the Dutch-speaking justice minister, warned Walloon prison warders, against "the break-up of the country".

"PUPPET PREMIER"

Politicians and analysts play down chances that the richer Flemish half of the country might renew the push for secession from once dominant Wallonia that has dogged Belgium in the decades of industrial decline for the French-speaking south.

But exasperated headlines in the Dutch-language press over the Walloons' perceived misbehaviour put pressure on mainstream Flemish leaders facing a surge in the separatist vote while the new fracture within organised labour adds a layer of complexity to Prime Minister Charles Michel's conundrum.

Hanged in effigy by Walloon CGSP trade unionists last month, an act that provoked shocked warnings from commentators about the poisoning of the national debate, the liberal leader is denounced as a "traitor" by some of his fellow French-speakers.

They call him a puppet of the Flemish nationalists and conservatives who dominate a coalition which, for the first time in a quarter of a century, excludes the Socialists though they remain the top party in the south and lead Wallonia's regional government.

Michel's Flemish allies in the N-VA, meanwhile, are being harried into critical attitudes to the south by their hard-right rivals of the Vlaams Belang, who have doubled their poll rating to 14 percent in a year of migration chaos in Europe.

With Belgium's debt outstripping its annual income, ratings agencies, the IMF and OECD all back reforms that aim to balance the budget by 2018 and ease a "tax wedge" on jobs that eats 56 percent of wages, 60 percent above the OECD average.

But efforts to trim back state spending by, for example, raising pension ages for public employees or even scrapping a special holiday for rail workers have hit problems in Wallonia, where unemployment now runs at twice the rate in Flanders.

So far, investors are not reacting to the tensions; growth is above 1 percent, despite the hit to tourism from the attacks.

"The situation is manageable for now," said economist Philippe Ledent at bank ING. "If after the summer there are more strikes and demonstrations it will ... become a big problem."

BALANCING ACT

Bart Van Craeynest, economist at wealth manager Econopolis, reckons the hard part has yet to come as the Michel government seeks more cuts: "It will be very difficult to find those billions without igniting new strikes," he said.

Communal bickering in 2010-2011 when it took a record 541 days to form a new government saw borrowing costs soar.

Then, the N-VA, as the biggest party nationally, demanded more powers for Flanders as its price for joining a coalition and in the end stayed in opposition. But in 2014, the N-VA muted devolution calls to govern with Michel seeking economic reform.

But with the Socialists ruling Wallonia and in opposition in the capital, that is a delicate balancing act: "In French-speaking Belgium, they already see Charles Michel as a traitor," said Carl Devos of Ghent University, who warned that any more pressure for Flemish interests could bring down the coalition.

Conscious of losing votes to his right, N-VA leader Bart De Wever has savaged Walloon strikers. But he has stopped short of renewing pressure for separation that might provoke an early election at a time when his own ratings have softened.

One union has called a general strike for June 24 and a national strike day is been scheduled for Oct. 7, the second anniversary of Michel's coalition being formed.

For Econopolis's Van Craeynest, there could be a summer lull. But, he added: "Upheaval will come in the autumn." (Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Richard Balmforth)