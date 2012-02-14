BRUSSELS Feb 14 A strike over government
plans to raise the retirement age for port workers brought
Belgium port traffic to a halt on Tuesday.
At Antwerp, Europe's second busiest port in terms of cargo
tonnage, the stoppage by tugboat operators and traffic operators
from late on Monday meant ships were unable to enter or leave -
31 were waiting to do so.
Belgium's smaller ports of Ghent and Zeebrugge were also at
a standstill.
A union spokesman said the action would continue at least
until a meeting with pensions minister Vincent Van Quickenborne
planned for later on Tuesday.