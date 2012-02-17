BRUSSELS Feb 17 Belgian port workers ended on Friday their strike over pension reform that brought shipping in Europe's second-busiest cargo port of Antwerp to a halt and operators were now working to clear the backlog.

The strike involving port workers such as traffic controllers and harbour pilots began late on Monday in protest against a planned increase of their retirement age to 62 from 60.

In Antwerp, a backlog of around 70 vessels was waiting either to enter or exit the port.

"It will take at least 24 hours to clear this backlog," an Antwerp port spokeswoman said.

The smaller port of Ghent said it would need at least two days to clear 29 ships waiting, while Zeebrugge should be able to clear the backlog by Friday evening.

