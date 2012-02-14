BRUSSELS Feb 14 Belgian rail unions have
cancelled a strike due to take place on Wednesday over planned
savings measures carried out by rail operator SNCB.
The ACOD Spoor union said in a statement that it was
suspending its call for action given that SNCB had agreed to
talks over a reorganisation that ACOD says threatens the
well-being of staff.
"If this social dialogue does not take place then ACOD Spoor
will not hesitate to reactivate its strike call and work out a
plan of action," ACOD said.
Fellow union ACV-Transcom decided last Friday to call off
the planned strike, which would have been the third such rail
stoppage in three months.
Rail strikes typically knock out the entire network and also
halt high-speed international services into and out of Belgium,
such as the Eurostar from London, Thalys from Paris and
Amsterdam as well as ICE from Germany.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Peter Graff)