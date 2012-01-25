BRUSSELS Jan 25 Public and private sector
workers in Belgium will go on a one-day strike designed to shut
the country's railway network and close the main airport on the
day of an EU summit in Brussels next week, unions said on
Wednesday.
Belgians are striking because their government has made it
harder for them to retire early and cut back on unemployment
benefits as part of an austerity budget aimed at bringing its
deficit within the EU limit of 3 percent this year.
European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on Jan.
30 to discuss budget rules for governments and ways to stimulate
growth in the crisis-hit continent.
As part of the strike, planes will also likely to be
grounded at Belgium's main airport, Brussels Airport, after
pilots agreed to take part in the stoppages, trade unions said.
"I can't say that no planes will go through, but in any case
if the pilots strike then there will be little movement in the
air," said Erwin De Deyn, chairman of BBTK, a leading union of
private-sector workers.
A spokesman for the airport said it remained to be seen
whether the pilots would in fact strike, and said he hoped to
provide further details on Thursday.
Belgium's low cost airport Charleroi, used by cut-price
carrier Ryanair, will be closed, a spokesman said, after
Belgian unions said they would blockade the main entrance road
to the terminal.
"There is only one access route to the airport," said Daniel
Piron, general sectary of the Charleroi division of FGTB, an
umbrella organisation of unions. "This access route will be
blocked."
The Eurostar service linking London and Brussels will run a
bus service from the French city of Lille to Brussels if the
strike goes ahead, Eurostar said on its website.
The Thalys high-speed service, which links Paris, Brussels,
Amsterdam and Cologne, also will not run any trains in Belgium
from 2200 CET (2100 GMT) on Sunday to 2300 CET (2200) on Monday,
a spokeswoman said.
Some 50,000 protesters took to the streets of Brussels in
December last year to protest about the cuts, and at the end of
that month workers in public transport, schools, hospitals and
government offices also went on strike.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Sebastian Moffett and
Maria Golovnina)